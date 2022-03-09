Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘Get Screened’ campaign encourages everyone to schedule regular cancer screening tests

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many elective procedures, including colorectal cancer screenings.

In 2020, colorectal cancer screening dropped up to 90% in some settings.

American Cancer Society Chief Patient Officer Dr. Arif Kamal joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson to talk about the “get screened” campaign.

Dr. Kamal said colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in Black men and women and spoke about the obstacles contributing to that statistic.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

E Shelby Drive Shooting
Multiple people shot at Memphis gas station
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar
Drag racing crash claims life of unborn child

Latest News

Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Rebecca Seay
City Watch Update: 83-year-old woman found dead
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police: Two arrested for multiple robberies
Police: Two arrested for multiple robberies at gunpoint
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage