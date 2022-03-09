‘Get Screened’ campaign encourages everyone to schedule regular cancer screening tests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many elective procedures, including colorectal cancer screenings.

In 2020, colorectal cancer screening dropped up to 90% in some settings.

American Cancer Society Chief Patient Officer Dr. Arif Kamal joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson to talk about the “get screened” campaign.

Dr. Kamal said colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in Black men and women and spoke about the obstacles contributing to that statistic.

