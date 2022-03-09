Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.(Tampa Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Dunkin’ employee pleaded guilty to felony battery for fatally punching a customer who repeatedly called him a racial slur.

A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger management course and 200 hours of community service.

Prosecutors said Vonelle Cook, a 77-year-old registered sex offender, was irate when he entered the Dunkin’ store last May and began yelling about customer service.

Pujols, who is Black, asked coworkers to call police and told the customer to leave.

Cook repeatedly called him a racial slur and Pujols punched him. Cook fell and hit his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

E Shelby Drive Shooting
Multiple people shot at Memphis gas station
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar
Drag racing crash claims life of unborn child

Latest News

FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone in the Oval Office...
Trump plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
Union makes counteroffer on 98th day of MLB lockout