Coaches All-SEC Teams announced

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southeastern Conference announcing it’s post-season Coaches All-League Teams.

The first team includes J.D. Note and Jaylin Williams of Arkansas, Iverson Molinar of Mississippi State and Santiago Vescovi of Tennessee. Along with Auburn’s Walker Kessler, Vandy’s Scottie Pippin, Jr., and Oscar Tshiewbwe of Kentucky. 

Where is Kennedy Chandler, you ask?

Well, the Memphian and former Briarcrest High star will represent the Vols on the All-SEC Second Team.

Chandler is also on the All-SEC Second All-Freshman Team along with teammate Zakai Zeigler.

SEC Coach of the Year is Bruce Pearl of Auburn.

The Player of the Year is Kentucky Big Man Oscar Tshiebwe.

