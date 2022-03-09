City Watch Update: 83-year-old woman found dead
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced the cancelation of a City Watch after a woman was found dead on Wednesday.
The City Watch for 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was announced on March 2.
A cause of death has not been determined at this time.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.