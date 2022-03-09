City Watch Update: 83-year-old woman found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced the cancelation of a City Watch after a woman was found dead on Wednesday.

The City Watch for 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was announced on March 2.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time.

We are saddened to share that Rebecca Seay has been located, and is deceased.



We are grateful to all who helped in the effort to find her, and our deepest sympathies for the Seay family. pic.twitter.com/7pdIanXOD3 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 9, 2022

