Brief warming trend followed by a Friday night cold blast

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highs will reach the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Winds will be north at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Some passing clouds and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY COLD BLAST: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow by late afternoon or near sunset. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s in the morning, but drop into the 30s by evening. Lows will be in the 20s Friday night with a brief period of light snow possible. Some light accumulation is possible.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and dry both days but cold on Saturday with highs only in the upper 30s. It will be warmer Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a big warming trend with highs back in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and possibly low 70s by Wednesday. A few showers are possible Monday evening into Monday night.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

