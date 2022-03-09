Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Brief dry & warm period before snow arrives Friday night

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are starting the morning with clouds and mist, but that will move out quickly. After a chilly morning, sunshine will kick off a warming trend this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s today. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 30s tonight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. The day will start off dry, but a cold front will arrive in the evening and deliver a wintry mix. Precipitation will start off as rain and then switch over to a sleet/snow mix as cold air moves in late that night. Most areas will get a dusting to 1″ of snow accumulation on grassy surfaces. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will be dry and cold on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s on Sunday with full sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week with lower 60s on Monday and mid 60s Tuesday.

