Affidavit: Squatter charged with deadly shooting during eviction

John Thomas Brooks charged in deadly shooting on Faxon Ave.
John Thomas Brooks charged in deadly shooting on Faxon Ave.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide suspect on the run for nearly three weeks is now charged with murder.

According to an affidavit, 50-year-old John Thomas Brooks is accused of shooting and killing a man on Feb. 21 who recently leased a home on Faxon Avenue that Brooks was squatting in.

Investigators say the victim and three other men went to the residence to move the squatters and a verbal altercation between the two groups broke out.

That’s when Brooks allegedly fired the gun toward the group ultimately killing one of the men, according to the affidavit. The victim died on the scene.

Brooks was arrested Tuesday where police say he waived his rights and told them four men came to the residence and tried to the squatters out of the house.

He reportedly told police he fired approximately 20 rounds towards the men as he ran through backyards.

He is charged with reckless homicide, three counts of reckless endangerment and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

