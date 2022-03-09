25 federal indictments come from Helena-West Helena, federal partnership

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Areas of Eastern Arkansas are sending more violent offenders to federal court. Through a partnership with local government and the federal government more than 20 crimes committed in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas have landed federal charges over the last two years.

Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith believes the partnership has deterred violent crime.

“When [criminals] see that presence all of a sudden crime starts to change,” Smith said. “Last year our homicide rate here was half of what it was the previous two years.”

In 2019, Smith asked for the federal government’s help in fighting violent crime. Since March 2020, 25 cases in town have resulted in federal charges. Of those defendants, 20 were charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“We’re not done. We don’t take a victory lap,” Smith said. “As long as people feel unsafe in their neighborhood we’re not done. In fact we have a long way to go.”

Mayor Smith said three years ago following a homicide and accidental shooting he went to Little Rock to ask for help with the violent crime in town from the Office of the U.S. Attorney Eastern Arkansas District. By March of that year, federal agents were working in Helena-West Helena and Smith said they never left.

The most recent federal indictment happened last week when Michael Rogers was federally charge with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s also facing state charges dealing with a shooting at last year’s town Christmas parade.

U.S. District Attorney Jonathan Ross said there has been an effort across the state to bring federal charges to violent and repeat offenders.

“We have brought what would normally be state gun cases, over 1,000 of those cases in the last four years,” Ross said. “So, we have included Helena-West Helena as part of that program.”

Since 2020 federal indictments for conspiracy to possess stolen bank funds and interstate travel for the purpose of having sex with a minor have also been filed in Helena-West Helena.

Smith believes the possibility of federal time has deterred violent crimes.

“In a federal sentence there is no parole,” Ross said. “If you are sentenced to a term of imprisonment you’re going to serve 85 percent of that sentence. In the state parole eligibility can be reduced to 1/6 of the sentence.”

“Frankly, the people who come here to do harm, who live here and do harm, they know the feds don’t play,” Smith said.

The maximum federal sentence for being a felon in possession of a handgun is 10 years. Federal agents in Helena West Helena anticipate several more federal indictments as part of this partnership.

Of the other indictments, three defendants have been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and are awaiting sentencing. Nicholas Dismuke was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Fleming Ivory, a former teacher, was convicted of interstate travel with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor and is awaiting sentencing according to the U.S. District Attorney. Dedrick Bragg was convicted of conspiracy to possess stolen bank funds and is awaiting sentencing.

