2 teens charged in fatal triple shooting at Memphis gas station

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 16-year-old boys are charged in a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Tuesday afternoon in Whitehaven.

Memphis police say the teens are charged with reckless endangerment in this case.

According to the investigation, police were called to the Marathon gas station on East Shelby Drive after receiving reports of a shooting injuring three people.

One man died on the scene, another was found nearby on Wesley Drive in critical condition and a woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, according to Memphis Police Department.

The suspect’s vehicle was located at Raines and Graceland after a wreck.

Police have not released any additional information on the suspects.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

