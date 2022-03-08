Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman indicted after allegedly shooting, killing her uncle

Jessie Ann Brown
Jessie Ann Brown(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted for the shooting death of her uncle after a Christmas party in 2020.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the shooting incident happened on December 20 in the 1500 block of Paullus Drive.

Quint Crowder, 58, was found lying in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the suspect and niece of Crowder, 51-year-old Jessie Ann Brown, told Crowder’s wife she had killed him.

Crowder was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Brown is being held on a 500 thousand dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Baymont Inn hotel fire
Dozens of guests, employees evacuated after Memphis hotel fire
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
E Shelby Drive Shooting
Multiple people shot at Memphis gas station
Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks,...
TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled, 6 Shelby County siblings found safe
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022

Latest News

CBHS is home to the oldest high school band in America
5 Star Stories: Christian Brothers, oldest high school band in America celebrate 150th anniversary
CBHS is home to the oldest high school band in America
CBHS is home to the oldest high school band in America
Lawmakers propose moratorium on gas tax
Nashville legislators ask governor to place moratorium on state’s gas, diesel taxes
Two Tennessee lawmakers propose moratorium on state gas tax
2 Tennessee lawmakers propose state gas tax moratorium
One killed, 2 injured in shooting
One killed, 2 injured in shooting