Woman indicted after allegedly shooting, killing her uncle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been indicted for the shooting death of her uncle after a Christmas party in 2020.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the shooting incident happened on December 20 in the 1500 block of Paullus Drive.

Quint Crowder, 58, was found lying in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the suspect and niece of Crowder, 51-year-old Jessie Ann Brown, told Crowder’s wife she had killed him.

Crowder was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Brown is being held on a 500 thousand dollar bond.

