3 dead, multiple people left injured after weekend shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a violent weekend in Memphis, police are investigating several shootings that killed three people and left others with injuries.

To support those who lost loved ones a Memphis man is bringing a chapter of a national organization looking to help families who have lost someone to gun violence.

That organization is called Parents of Murdered Children.

The Greater Memphis Chapter leader Chester Williams tells us there are over 30 chapters across the country and the one in Memphis is the first in the state of Tennessee.

Four different shootings between Saturday and Sunday all left a person dead or injured.

Saturday morning just before 11:45, police say two people were shot on Wingfield Road. Both were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Just after 6:30 that evening, police responded to a shooting at 1715 Commonwealth Drive. The male victim died from his injuries -- police released these pictures of possible suspects.

Homicide Investigation 1700 Block of Commonwealth Report #2203002138ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Saturday, March 5, 2022,... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, March 7, 2022

They say witnesses saw two Black male suspects fire shots at the victim then leave in a dark-colored SUV.

Sunday night just before 10:50 p.m. a man was found dead after a shooting on Capri Avenue.

Minutes later, police say a shooting at Beale St. and Riverside Drive left one dead and another was taken LeBohneur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

So far, LeBohneur Children’s Hospital has treated 31 children this year with gunshot wounds.

Six of them in March.

Its violence like this Williams is hoping to prevent by bringing a chapter of Parents of Murdered Children to Memphis.

“I just saw too many people with no real outlet or no real support system,” said Williams.

The organization looks to help grieving families after a loved one is murdered.

Williams says the murder of Lorenzen Wright back in 2018 inspired him to bring a chapter to Memphis.

“What we can do better again is stop being so reactive but unfortunately we have to be reactive because it’s always after the fact when we want to really address the problem,” said Williams. “What we can do as far as the youth anyway is try to find avenues for them to be able to resolve their conflict in better ways.”

Memphis police have not released any information on the identities of the victims we mentioned in this story.

If you want to learn more or join the Greater Memphis Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children by e-mail at greatermemphispomc@gmail.com or on their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.