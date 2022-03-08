Suspect wanted in 2021 murder investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed a woman in November 2021.

Police say a woman was found dead inside a white Jeep on Print Avenue near the Berclair area on Nov. 11.

Home security systems reportedly captured the suspect leaving the scene on foot.

If have you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

