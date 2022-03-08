Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect wanted in 2021 murder investigation

Man wanted in Nov. 2021 murder investigation
Man wanted in Nov. 2021 murder investigation(Memphis Police Department)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed a woman in November 2021.

Police say a woman was found dead inside a white Jeep on Print Avenue near the Berclair area on Nov. 11.

Home security systems reportedly captured the suspect leaving the scene on foot.

If have you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Baymont Inn hotel fire
Dozens of guests, employees evacuated after Memphis hotel fire
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks,...
TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled, 6 Shelby County siblings found safe
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022
Deontae Tate charged with drag racing
Man accused of drag racing with fraudulent drive-out tag

Latest News

Dr. Dobbs will resign, effective at the end of July 2022.
Miss. State Health Officer to resign
Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman was last seen March 4th
Endangered Child Alert canceled, Carroll County teen found safe
St. Jude Lounge opens at MEM
St. Jude lounge opens at Memphis International Airport
Memphis Police Department
3 dead, multiple people left injured after weekend shootings