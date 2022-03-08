St. Jude lounge opens at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A one-of-a-kind lounge is now open at the Memphis International Airport.

The St. Jude Patient Lounge in Concourse B opened Monday.

This lounge will provide a place to relax for patients and their families traveling to and from Memphis for treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Now we will have this space where they can come. This new space where they can come and rest. They can have quiet time away from the hustle and bustle of the concourse,” said James Downing, MD, President and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The lounge will be staffed by St. Jude employees.

Airport leaders say the goal of this new concourse was to integrate all aspects of Memphis including music, art and now one of the many crown jewels of the Bluff City -- St. Jude.

