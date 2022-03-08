Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

St. Jude lounge opens at Memphis International Airport

St. Jude Lounge opens at MEM
St. Jude Lounge opens at MEM(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A one-of-a-kind lounge is now open at the Memphis International Airport.

The St. Jude Patient Lounge in Concourse B opened Monday.

This lounge will provide a place to relax for patients and their families traveling to and from Memphis for treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Now we will have this space where they can come. This new space where they can come and rest. They can have quiet time away from the hustle and bustle of the concourse,” said James Downing, MD, President and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The lounge will be staffed by St. Jude employees.

Airport leaders say the goal of this new concourse was to integrate all aspects of Memphis including music, art and now one of the many crown jewels of the Bluff City -- St. Jude.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Baymont Inn hotel fire
Dozens of guests, employees evacuated after Memphis hotel fire
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks,...
TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled, 6 Shelby County siblings found safe
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022
Deontae Tate charged with drag racing
Man accused of drag racing with fraudulent drive-out tag

Latest News

Gas prices
Gas prices could impact spring break travel
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter