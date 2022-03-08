Retired Memphis Police K-9 dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are mourning the loss of one of their furry officers.

Retired K-9 named Chico passed away on March 3. MPD says Chico started his K-9 career in 2008 where he worked in the Organized Crime Unit.

Shortly after entering service, Chico was re-assigned to the Multi-agency Gang Unit in 2011 until his retirement in 2015.

From 2009 to 2011, Chico was assigned to handler Sergeant Shane Davis. Davis is assigned to the Sex Crimes Bureau. Chico’s current handler and partner is Lieutenant Jimmy Gaylor, who is assigned to the Auto Theft Task Force.

MPD says during Chico’s seven years at the department, he recovered over one million dollars in currency, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, cocaine and numerous illegal prescription drugs.

Thank you K-9 Chico for your service!

