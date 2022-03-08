Rain moves in this afternoon

Advertise with Us
By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will move in from the southwest this afternoon and linger through early tonight. The heaviest rain will be in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain early, tapering off after midnight. Cloudy with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with some sun and highs in the upper 50s. Lows will drop to near 40 Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

LATE WEEK COLD BLAST: Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow by late afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s in the morning, but drop into the 30s by evening. Lows will be in the 20s Friday night with a brief period of light snow possible.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and dry both days but cold on Saturday with highs only in the low 40s. It will be warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

