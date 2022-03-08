Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ole Miss athlete takes home second straight Gillom Trophy

Shakira Austin wins Gillom Trophy
Shakira Austin wins Gillom Trophy(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shakira Austin of Ole Miss takes home the Gillom Trophy, her second straight.

Austin leads the Rebels in Scoring and rebounding with 15.4 points and more than nine rebounds a game.

Congratulations, Shakira.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Baymont Inn hotel fire
Dozens of guests, employees evacuated after Memphis hotel fire
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks,...
TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled, 6 Shelby County siblings found safe
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022
Deontae Tate charged with drag racing
Man accused of drag racing with fraudulent drive-out tag

Latest News

Iverson Molinar awarded Howell Trophy
Mississippi State’s Molinar wins Howell trophy
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9
Memphis Tigers hope to reach NCAA Tournament
Memphis women's basketball vs East Carolina
Memphis Tiger women advance to AAC quarterfinals
F.A.C.S. advances to finals of Tennessee High School State Championships
F.A.C.S. advances to finals of Tennessee High School State Championships