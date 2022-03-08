Ole Miss athlete takes home second straight Gillom Trophy
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shakira Austin of Ole Miss takes home the Gillom Trophy, her second straight.
Austin leads the Rebels in Scoring and rebounding with 15.4 points and more than nine rebounds a game.
