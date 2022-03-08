Multiple people shot at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Marathon gas station at the corner of E. Shelby Drive and Tulane Road just before 2 P.M.

Police say one male victim died from his injuries. A second male was located not far from scene on Wesley Drive. He is listed in critical condition. A female victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers also located the suspect(s) vehicle wrecked at Raines and Graceland. Two people have been detained, says MPD.

No arrests have been made.

