More rain arrives tonight, first alert to snow Friday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Rain will slowly move in this afternoon and most of the area will have light showers by 3 pm. Rain will continue on and off through this evening with rainfall totals up to 1″ in some spots. Temperatures today will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain will end around midnight, but clouds will stick around through tomorrow.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 70%. High: 51 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 70% before midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and will start off dry. However, a weather system will move in during the evening and deliver a wintry mix. Precipitation will start off as rain and then switch over to a sleet/snow mix as cold air moves in late that night. Most areas will get at least a dusting of snow. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will be dry and cold on Saturday with high temperatures around 40 degrees on Saturday. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

The March sky will have several planets to view including 3 planets that will be visible all on...
Breakdown: So many planets in the March sky- here’s when you should look up
Many planets in the March Sky- Here's when you should look up
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 3/8