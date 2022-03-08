Mississippi State’s Molinar wins Howell trophy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar is this year’s winner of the Bailey Howell Trophy as the best College Basketball Player in the Magnolia State.

Molinar outdistanced Jarkel Joiner of Ole Miss and Tyler Stevenson of Southern Mississippi for the Howell Trophy.

He led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16.7 points per game.

