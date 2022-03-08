Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mighty Lights to shine purple honoring International Women’s Day

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mighty Lights on Hernando-DeSoto bridge are set to honor the hard work and accomplishments of women across the globe.

The light show will feature a purple display Tuesday night in honor of International Women’s Day.

This show will take place after the blue and yellow honoring the Ukraine flag

The displays happen every half hour after sunset.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Baymont Inn hotel fire
Dozens of guests, employees evacuated after Memphis hotel fire
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
E Shelby Drive Shooting
Multiple people shot at Memphis gas station
Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks,...
TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled, 6 Shelby County siblings found safe
(L to R): Gary Wayne Sutton, Byron Black, Donald Middlebrooks.
Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022

Latest News

National Civil Rights Museum
Changemakers take center stage at National Civil Rights Museum during Women’s History Month
Kosten Foundation Donates $180,000 to Fund Pancreatic Cancer Research Teams
Kosten Foundation Donates $180,000 to Fund Pancreatic Cancer Research Teams
Kosten Foundation Donates $180,000 to Fund Pancreatic Cancer Research Teams
St. Jude Lounge opens at MEM
St. Jude lounge opens at Memphis International Airport