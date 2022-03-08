Mighty Lights to shine purple honoring International Women’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mighty Lights on Hernando-DeSoto bridge are set to honor the hard work and accomplishments of women across the globe.

The light show will feature a purple display Tuesday night in honor of International Women’s Day.

This show will take place after the blue and yellow honoring the Ukraine flag

The displays happen every half hour after sunset.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.