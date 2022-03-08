Mid-South lawmakers call US to stop buying Russian oil imports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South Lawmakers are pushing for more ways to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Russia’s main imported products in the U.S. are oil and gas. Mid-South lawmakers are taking a public stand and saying the country should stop buying the products from Russia. But it could lead to even higher gas prices.

The American Fuel and Petroleum Manufacturers Trade Association explained in 2021 the U.S. imported over 700,000 barrels of petroleum products from Russia per day. Congressman Steve Cohen says discontinuing Russian oil imports would be a major blow.

“That’s their economy, their economy is less than the state of Texas,” said Cohen. “It’s not a big economy, though it’s a big country. Anything that we can do to stop their economy from functioning as it normally does would be helpful and appropriate.”

Cutting ties with Russia seems to have bipartisan support among Mid-South lawmakers online. Both Tennessee Congressman Mark Green and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton Tweeted in support of oil sanctions.

Although putting a stop to buying Russian oil would likely cause a rise in prices at the pump, Cohen feels Americans should do their part to help Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.