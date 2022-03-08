Mid-South college student helps friend’s family escape Russian invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A student at Christian Brothers University in Memphis helped a family flee the violence in Ukraine and find a safe place to stay in neighboring Poland.

Niko Niziolek is a 24-year-old student from Poland studying international business at CBU. He recently met 32-year-old Oksana Piven, a Ukrainian-born real estate agent who lives and works in Memphis.

Two weeks after they met, Russia invaded Ukraine and Nik made Oksana an offer that would ultimately save two Ukrainian families from the violence.

“Nik and his family have been so kind to offer help,” said Oksana.

Nik and Oksana formed a fast friendship since both are Eastern Europeans living in the Bluff City. Their friendship solidified the moment Putin declared war on Ukraine.

“My family has a house just sitting empty, and they were happy to do it, to let her family use the house,” said Nik.

Nik’s parents in eastern Poland offered Oksana’s parents in western Ukraine a place to stay when they crossed the border to safety.

”I really cannot stress enough how this random act of kindness coming from Niko made a huge impact on my family,” said Oksana. “It’s a miracle. It’s the biggest thing anyone has done for me in my entire life.”

Approximately 1.7 million Ukrainians have now fled the violence in their country. More than a million sought refuge in Poland.

It took Oksana’s family nearly two days in freezing temperatures to make a trip that usually takes three hours from their home in Rava Ruska, Ukraine to Parczew, Poland.

“We truly think that we can make a big difference, even them being in Poland,” said Oksana. “Buying supplies, bringing them to the border, helping refugees.”Nik and Oksana are creating a GoFundMe to collect donations to buy necessities for the displaced families.

“They need everything,” said Nik. “Like clothing. Like shoes. Like blankets. You have to remember there is still a winter out there in Poland and Ukraine. People are freezing. Oksana will be traveling there in about a week bringing those supplies to the border, and then we have people on the border who will go to each and every town.”

“I have a need to do it,” said Oksana. “I’m not really thinking about myself right now. I will do everything possible to help because I cannot simply just watch the news, there are things to be done. Because we can make an impact, especially if we unite together.”

Oksana said it took some convincing to get her 67-year-old father to leave Ukraine.

Yuriy Piven served in the Army for 25 years and was ready to take up arms. Ukrainian men ages 18-60 are required to stay and protect their homeland.

“Me and my sister united, and begged our father to leave,” said Oksana. “We explained his family needs him more in Poland.”

The Piven family was also able to bring another Ukrainian family with them when they escaped to Poland, a mother, and her young child.

