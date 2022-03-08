Advertise with Us
Memphis Tigers hope to reach NCAA Tournament

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9(Joe Murphy | Joe Murphy)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team is reaping the benefits of its red hot streak to end the regular season. Sunday’s big win over 14th ranked Houston bumped the Tigers up to the ninth seed for the NCAA Tournament based on Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology.   

The performance also earns another AAC Freshman of the Week honor for big man Jalen Duren, his sixth of the season. And gets senior Tyler Harris on the AAC Honor Roll for the second time this year. 

Harris led the Tigers in a balanced scoring attack vs the Cougars with 15 points. 

The Former Cordova High star, now a senior, says doing this in his hometown just means more.

Teammate and former East High star Alex Lomax agreed and added that finally being included in the NCAA conversation at this time of year, is what they all want.

“This is a goal for us, we’ve been working for it,” said Harris. “I told ALo we can’t go out without getting to the NCAA Tournament. People remember that about us, with us living here.”

“Especially since it’s been a long drought,” said Lomax. “Me and Tyler have the chance to do something special. No matter how long it takes as long as the goal gets accomplished.”

“To show who we are to the nation, against one of the top teams in the country for the second time around, its a great day to be a Tiger. We put ourselves in a situation we can be proud of,” said Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

The Tigers will play either USF or UCF in the AAC Quarterfinals in Fort Worth, Friday at 8 p.m.

