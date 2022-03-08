Memphis Tiger women advance to AAC quarterfinals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The resurgence of the Memphis Tiger Women’s Basketball program has been nothing short of miraculous under Head Coach Katrina Merriweather.

The Tigers headed into Monday’s first-round American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas with a 15-11 record. Their best mark in the last 5 years.

The seventh seed Tigers took on tenth seed East Carolina at Dickies Arena

Former Houston High Star Madison Griggs hit three three-pointers in the game.

The first of which put Memphis in the Lead at 4-2 and the Tigers never looked back.

Senior Jamirah Shutes hit a buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter putting the Tigers up 21-9 -- 16 points, nine rebounds for Shutes.

Memphis went on to win it. Final score 59-48.

The Tigers, now, 16-11 next face number two seed USF in the quarterfinals Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.