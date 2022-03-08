Memphis leaders announce ‘permanent solution’ for zoo parking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland joined leaders from the Memphis Zoo and the Overton Park Conservancy on Tuesday to announce what they call a “permanent solution” for zoo parking.

It includes preserving all of the Greensward at Overton Park and returning 17 acres of mostly forested land for public use.

“This is a solution that we think will work forever,” said Strickland.

The plan calls for the zoo maintenance area on the north side of the zoo to be converted into parking, adding at least 300 spaces.

The main zoo parking lot will be restriped to add more spaces without expanding the size of the parking lot.

More importantly, they say the entire Greensward, part of which is currently used for overflow zoo parking, which has been controversial, will return to public use along with 17-acres of forested land.

“It’s a win for Overton Park, it’s a win for the zoo, and it’s a win for the people of Memphis,” said Tina Sullivan, executive director of the Overton Park Conservancy. We’re grateful for this spirit of true collaborative partnership that has allowed a solution to emerge.”

City crews will move out of the city’s general services area on the southeastern side of the park and zoo maintenance staff will move into some of those buildings.

Also, instead of a berm, as old plans called for, a new walking path will be created to divide zoo parking from the Greensward.

“I think this is a great example of how a solution can be found departments work together,” said Jim Dean, the CEO of the Memphis Zoo. “We have open and honest discussions about our needs and we find common solutions and that’s what we have done in this case.”

The public will start seeing changes in the fall when fencing starts to come down, but it will take a couple of years to relocate the zoo staff so parking can be expanded.

“We’re going to allow the zoo to have overflow parking when they need it for the next two years until we can get this done. So, everyone should realize that that’s going to occur, but we have a solution for the long haul,” said Memphis City Council Member Dr. Jeff Warren.

In addition, Strickland said the zoo will contribute $400,000 to help the Conservancy improve and maintain the park.

According to a press release by the Overton Park Conservancy, the plan has already been approved by the Conservancy and Zoo boards of directors.

