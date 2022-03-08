Language in Tennessee police residency bill still up for debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill targeting police residency in Tennessee is going back to the House of Representatives. A disagreement on what the language will be in the bill is preventing it from heading to Governor Bill Lee’s desk.

A police residency bill has passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate. First, the Senate passed SB0029, sponsored by Senator Brian Kelsey of Germantown, last year. It would ban police residency requirements across the state.

This year Eastern Tennessee Representative Jeremy Faison introduced HB0105 which would ban the requirements only in Memphis. It was passed through the House last month and went to the Senate to be reconciled with Kelsey’s bill. However, on Monday Kelsey chose to refuse to adopt the language sending it back to the House.

Now, according to Statehouse media officials, the House can choose to adopt the language of the Senate bill, or a committee will be formed to decide.

Some local governments, including Memphis, have residency requirements for police officers and other first responders. In Memphis, they must live in Shelby County.

The Memphis City Council has passed a resolution opposing this bill. The council says it undermines its authority to make rules locally.

Councilman Martatvious Jones says he will not take this bill laying down if it eventually proceeds to Governor Lee’s desk for a signature.

“What I have a problem with and many in Memphis feel that we’ve received disparate treatment from Nashville,” said Jones. “We’re singled out.”

Jones was critical of Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’ presence in Nashville in support of the bill as it made its way through House committees.

MPD has said it needs at least 500 more officers, and getting rid of residency requirements will open up the candidate pool.

“We need help. We just don’t have enough officers and we can’t afford to tie our hands behind our backs,” said Memphis Police Association Chief Steward John Covington.

When Faison first introduced his bill targeting police residency requirements in Memphis Kelsey showed support. He tweeted: “A special thank you for Chairman [Faison] for sponsoring this effort.”

