Kosten Foundation Donates $180,000 to Fund Pancreatic Cancer Research Teams

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Kosten Foundation announced it will fund $180,000 in grants in 2022 for research teams to focused on pancreatic cancer research.

Chairman of the Kosten Foundation Alan Kosten and research partner Dr. Stephen Behrman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the specific research being done at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis and how the research partners were selected.

The Memphis-based pancreatic cancer nonprofit is partnering with Baptist Clinical Research Institute in Memphis, University of Texas Southwestern’s Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center in Dallas, Texas, and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine in Edinburg, Texas.

“We’re incredibly proud to support these research teams as they break new ground and work towards our goal of curing pancreatic cancer. The Kosten Foundation is grateful for the continued support of the community and our sponsors which allows us to continue making a difference in the fight against this deadly disease,” said Alan Kosten, Chairman of the Kosten Foundation.

Watch the full interview in the video player above for more how each medical institution will be utilizing the funds towards research.

