Gas prices could impact spring break travel

By Camille Connor
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gas prices in the Mid-South are already topping $4 a gallon and the pain at the pump isn’t letting up.

During the next couple of weeks, hundreds of Tennesseans will likely hit the road for spring break.

“Those that do travel for spring break more often than not take a road trip,” said AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper.

Cooper anticipates more travelers will head out this spring break compared to the last couple of years.

“People are vaccinated and they’re more comfortable traveling,” said Cooper. “We’re also seeing people taking one or more trips and haven’t gotten COVID on that trip. So, that fuels confidence even more.”

While confidence has grown regarding safety against COVID-19 rising gas prices are sure to be top of mind for travelers.

“Gas prices today compared to a month ago are about 72 cents more expensive,” said Cooper.

And within last week we’ve seen a 43-cent increase in our state average.

Memphis happens to be the least expensive metro area in Tennessee right now when it comes to gas prices.

“Unfortunately, it’s not looking like we’re going to see relief at the pump any time soon,” said Cooper.

But there are things you can do to lighten the stress on your wallet.

Cooper says gas stations close to popular tourist destinations tend to be more expensive than the stations you’ll find along the way.

The AAA app can also help you find the nearest gas stations with the cheapest prices.

It also helps to make sure you have good tires and a well-maintained car.

“A better-maintained vehicle is going to get more gas mileage than a vehicle that is not well maintained,” said Cooper.

For a look at the cheapest prices at the pump CLICK HERE.

