First Alert to snow late Friday night

Cold air will blast into the Mid-South on Friday.
Cold air will blast into the Mid-South on Friday.
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through on Friday, which will bring a drop in temperatures and a chance for snow. This fast moving system could have enough moisture and cold air for parts of the Mid-South to see accumulating snow Friday evening.

Precipitation will likely start off as a rain/sleet mixture after 5 pm and then transition to all snow around midnight when temperatures drop to at or below freezing.

Snow will be possible on Friday night.
Snow will be possible on Friday night.(wmc)

Snow will continue through the overnight hours, but will end before sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight, so a dusting to 1″ will be possible in most areas. Roads could be slick on Saturday morning.

However, snow will not last for long. Temperatures will rise above freezing on Saturday afternoon and then into the 50s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

