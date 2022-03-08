Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to a late week cold blast with a chance for snow

By Brittney Bryant and Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through our area Friday, which will bring a drop in temperatures and a chance for snow.

The day will start off dry, but moisture will move in by the evening as the cold front approaches.

Precipitation will start off as rain and then switch over to a sleet/snow mix as cold air moves in late that night.

Friday Night Futurecast
Friday Night Futurecast(WMC)

Snow will continue through the overnight hours, but will end before sunrise Saturday.

Some light accumulation is possible, with higher amounts north.

Most areas will get a dusting to 1″ of snow accumulation on grassy surfaces.

However, some roads could be slick on Saturday morning, especially bridges and overpasses.

Potential snow totals late Friday - early Saturday
Potential snow totals late Friday - early Saturday(WMC)

It will be dry and cold on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s on Sunday with full sunshine.

Weekend forecast for March 12-13, 2022
Weekend forecast for March 12-13, 2022(WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

