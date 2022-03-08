Drag racing crash claims life of unborn child

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two 19-year-old’s have been charged after being accused of drag racing and crashing into a vehicle injuring the driver and killing her unborn child.

Oxford police say they responded to a crash early Sunday morning on West Jackson Avenue near the McDonald’s.

A silver Chevrolet Camaro had struck a maroon Dodge Caravan. The pregnant female driver of the Caravan was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital then flown to Regional One in Memphis and in critical condition. The woman’s unborn child was pronounced deceased at the hospital, say police.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Camaro, Meko Lamar, and another vehicle driven by Tyler Hammond, both of Como, Mississippi, were drag racing on West Jackson Avenue. Police say Hammond fled the scene after the crash.

Lamar has been charged with homicide of an unborn child while in the commission of a misdemeanor and drag racing. Hammond has been charged with felony fleeing and drag racing.

Lamar and Hammond stood before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge where Lamar was issued a $150,000 bond and Hammond was issued a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.