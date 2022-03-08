Children’s Museum of Memphis puts an emphasis on literacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Children’s Museum of Memphis focuses on children’s development through exhibits and programs designed to support early learning, and that is why during the month of March they are celebrating National Reading Month.

“Reading, reading, reading is one of the most important things we can do for our children, and that means both reading to them and getting them to start to break down letters and sounds and then start to read themselves,” said Stewart Burgess, Executive Director for the Museum.

Burgess says with the interruption COVID put on learning, now more than ever should there be added attention on education and literacy.

“It’s a particularly important question coming off some of the interruptions in education that have happened during COVID where kids and educators are grappling with, how do I do this remotely? How do I do it with interruptions, and I’m not getting much exposure in practice. Memphis has some room to grow in the area,” said Burgess.

Every Tuesday through Sunday in March there is a designated story time from 2:30 - 3:00 p.m. and on Saturdays every child will receive a free book.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of books, we have a stockpile of books that were donated for this purpose,” said Burgess.

