Changemakers take center stage at National Civil Rights Museum during Women’s History Month

By Talya Faggart
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Women’s History Month is a time set aside to commemorate the contributions of women in history. Key figures are highlighted throughout exhibits at the National Civil Rights Museum.

“Many women, especially in the Civil Rights Movement, they were the backbone of the movement,” said Faith Morris, chief marketing and external affairs officer at the museum. “They did absolutely everything. They helped strategize. They helped organize. They gave them safe havens at their homes when they were in their cities, working for the movement. They were part of the movement and they pulled in the leaders.”

This includes notable figures like Rosa Parks.

“The women made what happened in Montgomery a successful movement and that’s why they walked,” Morris said.

And behind-the-scenes organizer’s like Ella Baker.

“Ella Baker was definitely considered a backbone of the Civil Rights Movement.”

Diane Nash, Viola Liuzzo, Coretta Scott King, Clara Luper, Mamie Till, Myrlie Evers, Fannie Lou Hammer and Ruby Bridges are just part of the list of people who made their mark in civil rights.

“Had they not done what they did, I think history would be very different,” she said, “The roles that they played were so critical that some things would not have happened if women were not at the table. If they were not a listening ear. If they did not give their point of view on what was happening and create some of the organizations and movements that we know now.”

While some women’s stories are more recognizable than others, Morris says there are many to pay attention to.

“When you understand their work, you understand their risk, you understand what they did for us, they’re worthy of being known.”

Morris says Women’s History Month can inspire people to dig deeper in some of the stories they don’t know about yet, and says the Civil Rights Museum is a great place to start.

