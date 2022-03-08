CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect disguised as Walmart employee steals TVs from store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man disguised as a Walmart employee was caught on camera stealing several TVs from the store’s docking area on Feb. 28.

The video shows a man dressed in a blue Walmart vest entering the business and returning with multiple brands of large TVs. Police say this happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Moments after disappearing into the store, the suspect was seen getting out of the passenger seat of a blue mid-2000 Jeep Cherokee.

The female driver, dressed in a red white and blue jacket began helping the man load the TVs into the back of the Jeep, police say. They allegedly made two trips to get all of the TVs taken from the store.

The suspects fled the scene as officers arrived.

If you have any details regarding this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

