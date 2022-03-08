Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Another round of rain coming and a cold blast by the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy to start day with rain by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s with northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Rain will continue Tuesday night with the heaviest rain in north MS.

MID-WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

LATE WEEK COLD BLAST: Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow by late afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s in the morning, but drop into the 30s by evening. Lows will be in the 20s Friday night with a brief period of light snow possible.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and dry both days but cold on Saturday with highs only in the low 40s. It will be warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

