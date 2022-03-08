Advertise with Us
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof

Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a business’s roof.(Trumann Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people face theft charges after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a business’s roof.

According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, the suspects are accused of stealing $470,542.72 worth of metal from the roof of TruCab on Melton Avenue.

Police said they peeled off the metal flashing to sell.

On March 3, officers arrested the following people:

James Williams:

  • Commercial burglary
  • Theft of $25,000 or more
  • Criminal mischief
  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $100,000 bond

Carl Holt

  • Commercial burglary
  • Theft of $25,000 or more
  • Criminal mischief
  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $100,000 bond

Jennie Hill

  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $15,000 bond

Jammy Rhodes

  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $15,000 bond

Charles Estes

  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $15,000 bond

