Utility assistance available as MLGW resumes disconnections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW resumed disconnections for nonpayment Monday, this includes residential and commercial customers.

The utility company says they had 1,672 pending disconnects for nonpayment.

With the Memphis area getting hit by another cold front Action News 5 asked MLGW if this gives customers an extension on disconnections.

Based on MLGW’s moratorium rules, “The wind chill factor forecast does not exceed 33 degrees Fahrenheit or greater for four (4) or more hours within a 24-hour period on the day of the scheduled disconnection of service” meaning disconnections will resume this time around.

To help ease the burden MLGW says they’ve developed payment and assistance programs, as well as extension policies.

When it comes to the Extended Payment Plan MLGW says quote, “In certain instances, MLGW may establish a repayment plan of a past due balance in addition to the regular utility bill.”

To find what program is best for you, you can call the MLGW Customer Care Center at (901) 544-6549.

Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association better known as MIFA is one of several organizations listed that provides assistance.

“We support families in crisis and we provide rent, utility or mortgage assistance through our Emergency Services Program,” said Mary Hamlett, VP Family Programs for MIFA.

Hamlett says this winter they’ve seen an increase in applicants in need of utility assistance.

“January with the weather changing and the outages it was about 95 families that we assisted, and we remained steady in February with similar numbers,” said Hamlett.

Hamlett says as things change and bills increase they can only anticipate that in the coming month they’ll see another surge; she also made it clear MIFA only does emergency assistance.

“Emergency assistance so that means, that it’s for people who are usually able to pay their utilities and we offer a modest assistance amount of between $250 and $300, and that person would then have to be able to maintain their utilities,” said Hamlett.

Hamlett says to apply for MIFA’s assistance program it can all be done online, click here.

The City of Memphis also offers assistance. There’s a $1 million Utility Assistance Program that gives aid to MLGW customers facing cutoff notices, click here for more information.

