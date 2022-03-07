Advertise with Us
Showers this morning, followed by dropping temperatures

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front sweeping across the Mid-South will continue to bring scattered showers to the area before tapering off by this afternoon. It will be breezy, and cooler air will filter in following the front with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

TODAY: Rain & thunder early, then cloudy with falling temperatures into the lower 50s by afternoon. Winds out of the north at 10-20.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s and northeasterly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40, a few showers will be possible Tuesday night mostly in north Mississippi. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s, and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and dry both days but cold on Saturday with highs only in the low 40s but warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.

bb
First Alert to strong thunderstorms overnight through early Monday