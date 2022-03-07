Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.
This week, Dr. Mazumder talked about if we are getting closer to having a vaccine available for kids under the age of 5.
She also gave her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and the biggest needs locally right now.
Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.
