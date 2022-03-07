Man accused of drag racing with fraudulent drive-out tag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man over the weekend after he was allegedly seen drag racing in the Medical District.

Investigators say 33-year-old Deontae Tate was speeding down Martin Luther King Boulevard in a red Infiniti Q35 at 3:25 a.m. Sunday. He’s accused of racing someone in another Infiniti.

🚨Drag Racing Arrest 🚓🚓🚨

Driver Deontae Tate, 33, was found to have a revoked Tennessee Driver's License. Tate was arrested and charged with Drag Racing, Reckless Driving, Driving while Revoked, Financial Responsibility, and Violation of Vehicle Registration. pic.twitter.com/JqAOozZFbU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 7, 2022

Police say they also noticed a fraudulent drive-out tag on his vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and were able to stop Tate’s vehicle on East Street off Union Avenue.

He was arrested and charged with drag racing, reckless driving, driving while revoked, financial responsibility and violation of vehicle registration.

The vehicle was towed, according to MPD.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.