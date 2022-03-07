First Alert to a cold night & more rain Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front continues to push across the area and showers will remain in the forecast until 4 PM when the front shifts south and east. Cooler air has been filtering in and temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon before falling into the 30s tonight. The front that is moved through today will stall to our south and this will mean another round of rain Tuesday. As for temperatures, a gradual warm up will arrive by Thursday before another cold front moves in Friday.

TODAY: Isolated showers until 4PM, otherwise cloudy and cool. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Breezy with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s and northeasterly breezes at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy to start the showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s along with northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Showers will be likely Tuesday night with lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s, and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow along with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and dry both days but cold on Saturday with highs only in the low 40s but warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.