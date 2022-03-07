Dozens of guests, employees evacuated after Memphis hotel fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several hotel guests woke up to flames and smoke overnight Monday. It happened at the Baymont Inn off Shelby Oaks Drive and Sycamore view.

Memphis Fire Department says it’s gotten at least 30 people out of the Baymont Inn and into a nearby hotel. The Red Cross is also coming to help.

MFD Public Information Officer Qwanesha Ward says the department responded to the fire around 12:57 a.m.

Our crew on the scene saw one firefighter taken away on a gurney. Ward says he was experiencing heat exhaustion while fighting the fire. The firefighter received medical attention and is expected to be OK.

Action News 5 also spoke to one of the hotel visitors as people evacuated.

“Opened up the door, looked to my left and there was smoke coming down the hall,” said Bob Hinton, a visitor from North Carolina. “So I grabbed my computer bag, phone and my keys and come down the stairs. There’s people everywhere coming down the stairs and getting out. I was on the second floor. It looked like it started up on the roof.”

MFD says the winds were 25 miles an hour when firefighters initially responded which didn’t make putting it out easy. It’s not clear at this time what may have caused the fire.

