Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about talks by Shelby County leaders on regionalism and infrastructure, specifically how sewers could impact economic growth.

“Essentially what is happening is Blue Oval City, as we’ve talk about 100 times, is expected to bring a lot of growth to the surround West Tennessee region,” Hardiman said. “And there are a lot of communities within and out of Shelby County that would like to capitalize on that growth. So, last week at a Joint Economic Development Committee Meeting, which is essentially a gathering of a bunch of elected officials from every municipality in Shelby County, suburban Shelby County leaders were looking to Memphis to essentially address the infrastructure needs that Shelby County has in order to attract substantial residential developments from Ford workers or further industrial development near the plant within Shelby County’s boundaries and that requires additional sewer capacity.”

