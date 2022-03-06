Warm & windy today but a cold front will bring rain & storms through early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and windy again today but rain chances will increase for areas along and north of the I-40 corridor which includes Memphis & Shelby County through afternoon. A few storm or two could be strong this afternoon and a few storms could be strong to severe late tonight. The primary threats with any stronger storms will be damaging wind and heavy rain. The front will keep chances of rain and storms in the forecast through early Monday. Rain will be more widespread overnight & early Monday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly early in the day along with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs near 80.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late night, a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting, and lows only in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Rain & thunder early then cloudy with falling temperatures into the lower 50s by afternoon. Winds out of the north at 10-20, lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the upper 50s, and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

