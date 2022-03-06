Advertise with Us
Tigers prepare for big matchup vs #14 Houston(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All the preliminaries are basically out of the way.

All that’s left for the University of Memphis to put a stamp on its regular season is to get a sweep of the Houston Cougars Sunday at FedExForum.

The Tigers took the last step to insure it will be a meaningful matchup by taking care of business Thursday night at USF.

The 9 point victory over the Bulls not overly impressive, but all they needed to do was win to hold their spot in the Last 4 In according to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology.

Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway says he’s glad that game is over.

“Because they have pride,” says Penny. “They wanted to beat us to carry some kind of momentum into the AAC. So I said, ’Hey man, this is as important as any game, the Houston game, the SMU game. Take the game seriously.’ We battled the whole game and got a W.”

The Tigers now 18-9 overall, 12-5 in the AAC.

Tip Time for their game against 14th ranked Houston is 11 a.m. Sunday at FedExForum.

