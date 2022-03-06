First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible through early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for Mississippi & Poinsett counties in eastern Arkansas until 8 PM. Showers and storms will continue to develop across parts of eastern Arkansas through evening and showers and storms will remain possible through evening for areas north of the I-40 corridor. Tonight a cold front will approach bringing more rain and storms for most of the Mid-South overnight tonight through Monday morning. A few storms could be strong to severe this afternoon and overnight possibly produce damaging wind and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The front will exit along with the rain in the afternoon Monday and temperatures will fall through the day, down to the 30s by Monday night.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late night, a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting, and lows only in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Rain & thunder early then cloudy with falling temperatures into the lower 50s by afternoon. Winds out of the north at 10-20.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s and northeasterly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40, a few showers will be possible Tuesday night mostly in north Mississippi. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 50s, and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and dry both days but cold on Saturday with highs only in the low 40s but warmer Sunday in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.