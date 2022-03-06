Advertise with Us
SEC Women’s Tournament scores

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At the SEC Women’s Tournament in Nashville:

The Tennessee Lady Voils lead Alabama 74-59.

Top Ranked South Carolina takes out Arkansas 76-54.

The Hogs, at 18-13 must wait out their NCAA Fate.

4th seed Ole Miss advances beating 5th Seed Florida by 10.

Gillom Trophy candidate Shakira Austin leads the way with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

