Roof collapses on cars in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A portion of a roof of a store at Lamar and South Parkway collapsed this afternoon.

The falling debris landed on several cars in the parking lot and one injury has been reported from the incident.

Crews roped off the area to clear the remaining lumber and debris.

A cause for the collapse has not been determined at this time.

