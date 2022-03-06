Rhodes College falls in NCAA Div-3 first round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA tournament is already underway for women in Division Three.

Rhodes College here in Memphis hosting first and second round action.

A goo reason why?

The Rhodes Lynx are in it.

Rhodes taking on East Texas Baptist in the first round.

The Lynx getting big games from Aniya LeGard and Alli Mayeux, but ETB’s Taylor Singleton gets their offense in high gear with several fast break layups.

East Texas Baptist goes on to win it.

Final score 65-53.

Rhodes ends its season with 23-3 record.

ETB will face Mary Hardin Baylor in the second round Saturday at 5 p.m. at Mallory Gym.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

