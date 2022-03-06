Police: Man shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Commonwealth Drive Saturday evening.

Police say one man was found shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.

At 6:36 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 1715 Commonwealth: with a male shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 6, 2022

