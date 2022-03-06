Police: Man shot, in critical condition
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Commonwealth Drive Saturday evening.
Police say one man was found shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.
